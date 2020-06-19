Vermillion recognizing Juneteenth

Friday marks the anniversary of a major moment in history.

June 19th, 1865 is the day the the last group of enslaved African Americans were told they were free, even though the Emancipation Proclamation had come a couple years earlier.

The holiday is known as Juneteenth.

Monday marked a big moment at the Vermillion City Council meeting, the reading of a Juneteenth proclamation.

“It’s always important to recognize these kinds of holidays that celebrate liberty, sovereignty, independence, particularly for marginalized groups,” Alderman Julia Hellwege said.

She started working on it last year with Travis Letellier who has served the community in various ways.

“Even though people in Vermillion have been aware of the holiday and kind of celebrated it in their own ways, this is the first time that the actual city of Vermillion has recognized the celebration and has really worked with folks all across town to actually try to pull together our own Vermillion celebration of Juneteenth for the first time ever,” USD Associate Vice President for Diversity Travis Letellier said.

An event happening Friday in downtown Vermillion will be one way for people to get involved.

It’s called Chalk the Block.

“We’re going to be sharing messages of celebration of independence and solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement and just representation of minorities in our community,” Vermillion Human Relations Commission Chairperson Shannon Cole said.

Hellwege and Letellier will both be there.

But Juneteenth doesn’t just present an opportunity to celebrate liberation.

“It is also an incredible opportunity for us in our local communities to recognize the work we have to do,” Letellier said.

The Chalk the Block event happens Friday from 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. in front of The Bean and McVicker Plaza.

Anyone is welcome.

You are encouraged to wear a mask and social distance.