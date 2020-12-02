Vermillion Public Library waving overdue book fees in exchange for food donations

VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — The Vermillion Public Library is helping to give back to the local food pantry through a food drive. In return, they’re wiping away financial debt for book lovers.

Since he became the Executive Director in May, Codylee Riedmann has seen a lot of business at the Vermillion Food Pantry.

“Every month we’ve watched our usage of the pantry increase one after another,” Riedmann said.

He says the financial impact left by COVID-19 has made things more challenging for visitors.

“You know, people want to be able to provide presents and what-not for their families at the same time they still have to have food on the table,” Riedmann said.

That’s even harder for them when there’s less food on their shelves. Looking to stack the odds in their favor is the Vermillion Public Library. Through the month of December, they’re collecting non-perishable food and personal care items at their location in Downtown Vermillion.

“This is just a great opportunity to get some extra material over to the food pantry to make sure people have what they need in this trickier winter season,” Director of the Vermillion Public Library Dan Burniston said.

The library has a list of items that the pantry is really in need of this month.

“Always looking for nice protein products, peanut butter…. jelly to be able to put in boxes, always looking for soup products, canned tuna, canned chicken,” Riedmann said.

Patrons who bring in food and have any overdue library fines on their account will have up $15 waived.

“So, this is a great opportunity to patrons to waive their account, you’ll be able to use the library in the winter season, but also help support a great resource like the Vermillion Food Pantry,” Burniston said.

The only thing they won’t waive are replacement fees for any books that are lost or damaged.

“We appreciate their creativity and thinking of new ideas for how to get people to donate items,” Riedmann said.

The food drive goes until December 31st. You can find the list of needed items at the Vermillion Public Library’s website.