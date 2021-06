VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — The Vermillion Pride event wrapped up their festivities Sunday.

This morning there was a worship service outdoors that featured three pastors from different churches.

“I think it’s always good, like Steve beautifully said, diversity is our strength. And coming together to support one another and always to be challenged by the holy spirit,” pastor Teri Johnson said.

The service focused on diversity and inclusion for all in honor of Pride month.