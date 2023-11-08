SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 39-year-old Vermillion, South Dakota man will be sentenced next month on three charges of possessing, manufacturing, and distributing child pornography after pleading guilty earlier this month.

It’s a disturbing case involving children perhaps as young as 10 years old.

Raymond O’Connor was originally charged with 10 counts of possessing, manufacturing, and distributing child pornography, but had those charges reduced to just three counts as part of a plea bargain.

According to court documents obtained by KELOLAND News, the images were found on O’Connor’s cell phone last year using a Twitter account under the name of BigIrish.

One image shows a girl lying on her back with her breasts exposed as she appears to be taking a picture of herself.

According to investigators she appears to be between 10 and 12 years old.

The other images reported by Twitter to the National Center for Missing and Endangered Children, are very similar in nature depicting nude girls between 10 and 14 years old.

When interviewed, O’Connor stated his Twitter account BigIrish was suspended sometime in December of last year.

He acknowledged the Twitter account was used to share and view pornography.

He told investigators he thought because the nude images were being shared through Twitter that all the nude images were of adults.

O’Connor is scheduled to be sentenced on December 7th. He faces up to 30 years in prison. O’Connor must first undergo a psychosexual evaluation.