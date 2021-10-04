Vermillion man dead after crash near Tabor

TABOR, S.D. (KCAU) – One person was killed in a crash on a South Dakota highway on Friday.

According to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, Traun Cook, 38, of Vermillion, was thrown from a vehicle and killed during a crash near Tabor, South Dakota, on Friday.

Preliminary crash information shows a vehicle was heading east when the driver failed to make a curve. The vehicle left the roadway and rolled. Cook was killed as a result of the crash.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. All information released so far is only preliminary.

The Highway Patrol is part of the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.