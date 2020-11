SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 31-year-old Vermillion man is behind bars, accused of threatening people near the Empire Mall in Sioux Falls.

Police say James Burrage was threatening people with a baseball bat outside Dick’s Sporting Goods, J.C. Penney’s and Home Depot.

The victims told police he accused them of following him, even though the victims don’t know the suspect.

Officers arrested Burrage on five counts of aggravated assault.