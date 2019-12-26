Vermillion man, 71, dies in rollover crash

VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — A 71-year-old man from Vermillion died in a one vehicle rollover crash this afternoon in Vermillion, the city’s police department said in a news release.

The man was not identified by police.

The man was extracted from the vehicle and treatment was started but he did not survive, Vermillion Police said.

The crash happened at about 2:57 p.m. at the intersection of Dakota and Main Street.

The crash is under investigation by Vermillion Police and the South Dakota Highway Patrol.