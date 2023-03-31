VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — Many of us are ready to say goodbye to winter and welcome in spring. A library in Vermillion is providing the community a way to get outside and into the dirt.

“Oooo dill!” said Kailey Fliehs, Vermillion.

This card catalog cabinet used to collect dust in the basement of the Vermillion Public Library.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“Jack Be Little? Aww I think I need these ones!” Fliehs said.

It holds hundreds of packages of seeds.

“Just worked perfectly for packs of seeds. We brought it up here dusted it off. We were fortunate enough to get some donated, some stores donated some we purchased them and we got it started,” said Dan Burniston, Library Director.

The library is full of various packs of vegetables, herbs and flowers.

This year, the group Friends of the Library donated $300 to get the library started…

“It’s just another great activity on so many levels for people to grow their own food, a new experience, something for parents to do with children,” said Anne Dunham, Co-President of Friends of the Library.

Giving the community of Vermillion a free way to get outside and into their gardens.

“I was really excited because I was wanting to start some plants. But I don’t know if Walmart has their seeds out yet. So getting to come here and get some for free that are both practical and pretty was just really nice,” Fliehs said.

At the end of the season, should you grow more than you can eat, the library asks that you donate the food to the Vermillion Food Pantry.

Burniston says they set up the seed library around April; right before planting season and Vermillion’s annual Earth Day celebration.