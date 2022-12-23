VERMILLION S.D. (KELO) — A house in Vermillion was destroyed by a fire Friday morning.

According to the Vermillion Fire EMS Department, emergency crews were dispatched to the structure house at 31398 University Rd just after 9:30 a.m.

Officials say first responding crews found smoke coming from the building, but the fire quickly breached the outside wall of the home.

Due to the conditions of the residence and high winds, the fire destroyed the building.

The single occupant of the house had evacuated the residence prior to crews arriving and was treated for smoke inhalation.

Officials say some emergency personnel also suffered minor injuries due to the severe weather during the incident.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.