The Vermillion City Council will be appointing a new Mayor after Mayor Jack Powell passed away on Monday.

In a news release, the city says a new mayor is expected to be announced on May 4 at a city council meeting.

The individual appointed mayor will serve from the time of appointment until the first meeting in July 2021. There will be an election held the first Tuesday in June 2021 to elect a mayor who will serve the final year of the term to which Mayor Jack Powell was originally elected.