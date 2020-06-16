Vermillion businesses implementing proactive measures to keep customers and employees safe

VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) – Two more South Dakotans have died due to COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 77 deaths. There are also 38 new positive cases, with nearly 6,000 cases since the pandemic started. One county that is seeing a slight increase is Clay County.

Wynie Mae’s Salon reopened about a month ago. The pandemic caused the business to close its doors back in March.

They have implemented new protocols to provide a safe environment for everyone there.

“We do require masks for all of our customers and our staff also wear masks, so upon entry if you don’t have a mask, we will provide one for you, we have disposables, and we have a hand sanitizer station, we have a wavier, we can take your temperature, clean and dirty pen containers, we have wipes,” owner Wynie Mae’s, Bekki Engquist-Schroeder said.

There are also barriers between stations.

“Our stations are six feet apart which is the recommended distance, we just felt like it was worth the extra precaution,” Engquist-Schroeder said.

Just across the street at The Bean, owners reopened on June 1 for pickup and carryout orders.

“We have implemented handwashing procedures and masks for our staff, implemented a contactless payment system so they can pay online, and then also a plexiglass barrier, and a limited number of customers in the store at one time,” owner, The Bean, Martin Prendergast said.

The owners have also started offering online ordering so customers can easily walk in and pick up their orders.

“For the most part people have been really supportive that we’ve been implementing safe practices,” owner, The Bean, Leslie Gerrish said.

Additionally, over at the Vermillion Area Chamber, they are rolling out an initiative for businesses taking a commitment to revive Vermillion.

“They will agree to it, we will send the marketing materials, they will hang up that, so the customers can see, and that shows that they made that pledge, or that commitment,” president of CEO of Vermillion Area Chamber and Development Company, Nate Welch said. “So that individuals throughout the community can know and understand what businesses are doing to protect their employees and their customers.”

A community taking proactive steps to protect one other.

Both businesses say they are receiving positive feedback about the protocols they have implemented.