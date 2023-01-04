SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Tony Venhuizen resigned as a member of the South Dakota Board of Regents on Tuesday, the board said in a news release on Tuesday.

Venhuizen was elected in November to the South Dakota House of Representatives in District 14. He will be sworn in this month. His resignation was immediately effective.

“SD is very proud of our state universities and it has been an honor to work on their behalf!” Venhuizen said on Twitter.

Venhuizen is a son-in-law of former Governor Dennis Daugaard. He served on Daugaard’s gubernatorial staff for eight years, including the final four years as chief of staff. He returned to serve as a senior adviser to Governor Kristi Noem and later was her chief of staff.

Venhuizen formerly served as the Board of Regents’ student member from 2003-2008, appointed by Gov. Mike Rounds three times. He returned to the board after being appointed by Gov. Noem in 2021. Noem will name a successor to complete Venhuizen’s term, which was scheduled to end in 2027.