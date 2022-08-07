SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) –The Sioux Empire Fair is back, and vendors are showcasing their products.

Royanna Stratmoen represents Ruby Ribbon, which sells undergarments.

“My youngest client is nine, my oldest is 92, so we take care of everybody. You might see a pregnant mom, you might see someone who has some kind of health issues that we’re able to help with,” Stratmoen said.

There’s also a chance here to combine art with frisbees.

“We’re doing a little Frisbee Spin Art, so we have machines here we put the Frisbee inside the machine, and we spin it. Then you paint it as the machine is spinning it and you get a unique one-of-a-kind frisbee,” Spin Fusion owner Pam Wyant said.

“Uptown Sauce is based out of Sioux Falls. we’re all about the sauce’s marinades and pickled goods. We also introduced the mushroom jerky this year, so everything is plant based and South Dakota grown,” Emily Gheorghiu said.

Emily Gheorghiu and Pam Wyant turned their hobby into a business: Uptown Sauce.

“How I got into the business is just trying to have some fun on the weekends. I’ve then expanded that out into doing that pretty much all summer,” Pam Wyant said.

“Ever since joining the Falls Park Farmers Market and doing the fair we just have kind of exploded. So, it went from part-time to a full-time gig,” Emily Gheorghiu said.

The fair is going on until August 13th.