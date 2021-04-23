Vendors setting up for Junkin’ Market Days at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Vendors from five states are participating in the Junkin’ Market Days inside the Expo Building at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds.

The indoor market is the first of its kind in Sioux Falls and includes more than 100 booths. The event features unique products and is an opportunity to shop and support small businesses.

This is just a great opportunity for them to interact with the customer, see what the customer likes and also sell their product to hopefully thousands of customers coming through this weekend,” organizer Kerry Bamsey said.

Junkin’ Market Days runs today from 4 to 9 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $5 per person.