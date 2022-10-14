SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND Living will be hosting its third annual arts and crafts show this weekend.

46 vendors from South Dakota and beyond are here at the Ramkota Exhibit Hall setting up their goods for the weekend event.

Jason Pfitzer is one of the many vendors here for the weekend. He will be selling his photos as canvas prints.

“It’s just always fun to get to talk to the people, the customers that come through, share my art and hear their stories,” said Jason Pfitzer, Jason Pfitzer Photography.

Many of the vendors are returning for their second or third year. Like Joe Niechwiadowicz, owner of Dried Fruit al Natural.

“Everything is set up good. We got a good crowd of people pretty much all day long and I sell products,” Niechwiadowicz said.

Or Troy Pierce, owner of Long Wolf Spices.

“I like meeting everyone that comes through, it makes part of my job fun to meet all the new people around and see their expressions when they try my seasonings,” Pierce said.

Some vendors are opting for a table or a booth, while others are using a custom trailer to showcase their products.

“We have a lot of gift ideas for different occasions, we got wedding gifts, we have shower gifts, birthday gifts, Christmas gifts. We have quilts for adults and kids,” said Ruth Ruba, R&R Quilting and Embroidery.

No matter what you are in the mood for, there is sure to be something for everyone.

The event information is included below.

When: Saturday, October 15 (9 a.m.-5 p.m.) – Sunday, October 16 (10 a.m. – 4 p.m.)

Where: Best Western Plus Ramkota Exhibit Hall 3200 W. Maple Street, Sioux Falls, SD 57107

Tickets: $5 cash or check at the door. No Credit Cards. ATM is available. $1 off ticket if you donate a book for Reach Literacy.