Vendors prepare for race and hi-performance swap meet

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Vendors are currently setting up shop at W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds in advance of Saturday’s Race & Hi-Performance Swap Meet.

The 38th annual event will feature 250 vendors selling everything from toys to oil products, and allows local racers an opportunity to buy and sell parts.

“Come up with a way for the guys that maybe want to switch classes from stock cars to modifieds to sprint cars to drag racing to go-karts, whatever, it’s kind of a stepping stone and when they switch from one class to another they have the parts laying there so we thought we’d give them a way to get rid of them, make some money,” said Bill Lev, swap meet promoter.

The event runs from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. inside the Expo Building on Saturday, January 15.