SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police arrested two people after they allegedly stole a velociraptor statue.

A Washington Pavilion security guard reported the theft just after midnight Thursday

The security officer say he saw two males and a female carrying the velociraptor statue towards the west side of the Washington Pavilion.

In the morning, officers tracked the thieves to an apartment building near 11th and Minnesota using security footage. Reports say officers found the statue after knocking on the door and spotting it inside a home.

18-year-old Anthony Barrera and 19-year-old Morning Star Stewart were arrested for grand theft.