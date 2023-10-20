RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A 27-year-old man is now charged with vehicular homicide in connection with a crash involving a Rapid City Police squad car.

Seth Keim is also charged with vehicular battery and driving while drunk. The incident happened on September 3, 2023. Investigators say Keim was speeding with no headlights on when he crashed into the patrol car.

A passenger in Keim’s vehicle, Lexi Hagen, died at the scene. Keim and the officer were treated at the hospital.

His next court date is set for November 14.