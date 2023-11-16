SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Police are trying to find the people who broke into several vehicles in a neighborhood on the west side of the city.

Officers say someone broke the windows of six vehicles in the area of South Lyons Avenue and South Newcomb Avenue.

Authorities weren’t sure what was stolen from the vehicles.

“I don’t remember seeing anything huge that was taken out of that, however, there was someone around that area breaking into vehicles by breaking the windows and going through their cars,” Sgt. Sean Kooistra with the Sioux Falls Police Department said.

Anyone with information on the break-ins is asked to call Sioux Falls Police.