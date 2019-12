Three vehicles fell through the ice on Lake Shetek in Minnesota on Dec. 21, the Murray County Sheriff’s Office said. Photo Courtesy of Pulver Towing.

MURRAY COUNTY, MN (KELO) — Three unoccupied vehicles fell through the ice on Lake Shetek in Murray County, Minnesota on Saturday, Dec. 21, the county sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office reminded the public that ice conditions can change daily. Warm temperatures can quickly weaken the ice.

The lake is near Slayton in southwest Minnesota.