SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A reminder that you can never be too safe when it comes to protecting personal property as police are now searching for a vehicle stolen in Sioux City during Halloween.

At around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Audreya Jacobson was out with her children trick-or-treating when she realized she left her phone at her house. Officers say Jacobson drove back home and ran inside to pick the phone up while leaving her vehicle running. When she returned, her 2012 red Mitsubishi Outlander had been stolen.

Jacobson states that her purse was inside the vehicle along with her IDs, cards, and some financial belongings as well as her children’s car seats and a wheelchair. Audreya purchased the vehicle just a day earlier thanks to help from co-workers.

“One of my daughters is sick and she goes up to the Mayo Clinic often and so that was what the car was mainly for is for good transportation for our family,” Jacobson said.

Sioux City Police Sergeant Thomas Gill said officers are on the lookout for the vehicle and that anyone with information about the theft should contact police.

Gill added that drivers need to use extra caution when leaving a vehicle unattended. Especially with the winter months ahead.

“Thieves who steal vehicles are opportunistic, right? They look for vehicles that are running, they’ll then try the door to see if the vehicle’s unlocked. If it is unlocked they’ll jump in and they’ll take the vehicle, in the winter months it’s almost a daily incident,” Gill said.

The Mitsubishi Outlander has no plates and a Knoepler Chevrolet logo on the back. Sergeant Gill says that if you see the vehicle, do not confront anyone but call the police department’s non-emergency communication center at 712-279-6960 and they’ll have an officer check on it.