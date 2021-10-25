Vehicle stolen at gas station leads to pursuit

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police say a car stolen on Friday night at a gas station in west Sioux Falls along 41st Street was also part of an ensuing chase.

Police say the car’s owner, who had gone into the gas station, had left it running with the keys inside. Then, an officer spotted the car near downtown on West 11th Street.

“He tried to make a traffic stop on it near 13th Street and Minnesota and then the car took off at a high rate of speed. Because he thought this was connected with the shooting that took place, he ended up pursuing that car, and they drove around and end up, the car went through a red light at 10th Street and Cleveland Avenue, struck another car, that turned, the second car struck a parked car,” Sam Clemens with Sioux Falls Police said.

Clemens says there were no serious injuries and that it wasn’t tied to a shooting on South Marion Road. The suspect in the stolen car case was arrested on various charges including grand theft.