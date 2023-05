SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A vehicle hit two homes and in central Sioux Falls Monday morning, damaging them both.

It happened around 9:30 a.m. on 26th Street, east of Cliff Avenue.

Sioux Falls Police responded and blocked traffic in the area. Sioux Falls Fire Rescue is also on scene, checking on the damage to the homes.

Home on 26th Street damaged when vehicle hit it

There’s no word on if anyone was hurt or why the vehicle hit the houses at this point.

This is a developing story; look for new updates in this story as information is confirmed.