ROBERTS COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — One man faces numerous charges after officials responded to a vehicle fire Saturday morning near Summit.

According to the Roberts County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a vehicle fire around 5:50 a.m. Saturday.

Robert Heitland, the vehicle’s lone occupant, was able to escape unharmed before the vehicle was fully engulfed by flames, officials say.

Deputies later conducted a field sobriety test on Heitland. Officials say he had been consuming alcoholic beverages before driving and arrested him.

Officials also located marijuana and other controlled substances on Heitland.

He faces numerous charges including driving under the influence, possession of controlled substances and driving without a license.