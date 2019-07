SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded to a crash at 26th and Grange Avenue around 5 a.m. on Sunday.

Multiple injuries were treated from one car while the Jaws of Life were used to remove the driver’s door of the other vehicle. The patient was safely removed from the vehicle and taken to a local hospital.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue would like to remind all drivers and passengers to buckle up.