RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Drivers in Rapid City were asked to avoid an intersection on the west side of town for a time Thursday afternoon.

The Rapid City Fire Department posted on social media that its crews responded to a crash at West Main and Mt. View Road.

Based on a photo shared by officials on Twitter, it appears the crash involved two vehicles. One of the cars ended up on its roof.

Drivers were warned about delays in the area initially. As of 2 p.m. MT, the fire department said the road would be open soon.