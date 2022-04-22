SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Emergency crews responded to a crash in the central part of Sioux Falls Friday morning.

It happened at the intersection of Minnesota Avenue and 26th Street and involved two vehicles. One of the vehicles ended up on its roof in the busy intersection.

While there were a number of firefighters and others still working in the area, a KELOLAND News photographer didn’t see anyone inside the vehicles when he arrived on scene.

Traffic was impacted while emergency crews were responding.

This is a developing story; look for updates here as new information is released.