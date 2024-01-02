SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Emergency crews responded to a building in southern Sioux Falls that was hit by a vehicle Tuesday morning.

A Ford Escape SUV struck the building just after 10 a.m. near the entrance for Live Well Chiropractic & Allergy Relief. There are several businesses inside the building, which is just north of 77th Street.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue was on the scene to check on the condition of the driver and shore up the integrity of the building. At this point, there is no word on what caused the crash or whether anyone was hurt.

