ESTELLINE, S.D. (KELO) — The Hamlin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a vehicle versus cow near the Hamlin County, Brookings County line last week.

Officials say it happened just after 10:30pm on Nov. 22, around 3 miles south of Estelline. A deputy was called to a vehicle that hit a cow on the road and went into the ditch.

The driver suffered injuries and was taken to the Brookings hospital.