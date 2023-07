BRYANT, S.D. (KELO) — Four people were taken to the hospital after a vehicle hit a building in Bryant over the weekend.

The Hamlin County Sheriff’s Office says the incident happened just after 4 a.m. Sunday.

Deputies arriving on scene found a vehicle had crashed into the building and two other vehicles.

Photo from the Hamlin County Sheriff’s Office.

The four people inside the building were sleeping at the time and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The 28-year-old man driving the vehicle was arrested for DUI. Other charges are pending.