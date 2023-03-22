PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) –A vehicle struck a large, steel, electric transmission tower on Fourth Street in Pierre around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. The road is closed to through traffic from Governor’s Drive to Wellington Drive.

A dark-colored SUV struck the pole causing it to lean at a 45 degree angle.

Pierre Police Department, Hughes County Sheriff, Pierre Rescue Squad and AMR Ambulance responded to the scene. An ambulance left the crash site but it is unknown if there were injuries. Captain Bryan Walz has confirmed there were no fatalities.