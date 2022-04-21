RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — An arrest has been made in Rapid City in connection with a string of vehicle burglaries.

Rapid City police say they were called to a home in the 300 block of E. Centennial Street around 2 a.m. on Thursday for a report of a burglary. The victim was able to provide security footage of the burglary. The footage showed two male suspects entering vehicles at the home.

Police took several other burglary reports in the area before they tracked down the suspects around 3rd Street and Franklin Street. One of the suspects, 18-year-old Gerald Baker, of Rapid City, was found hiding in a bush and was detained. A juvenile male was found hiding in a shed and was detained.

Authorities also found a firearm that was in a purse, located underneath the shed.

Baker was charged with Criminal Entry of a Motor Vehicle, Grand Theft and Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor.

Police are asking anyone that lives in the general area between the 4300 block of Parkview Drive and the area of 3rd Street and Franklin Street to check any security cameras for suspicious activity between 2:00 a.m. and 5:00 a.m. If they see anything suspicious on the footage, they’re asked to contact the police.