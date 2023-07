SUMMERSET, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Summerset, South Dakota are investigating a series of vehicle burglaries.

Officials say the burglaries happened in the area of Bellingham and Manchester streets Monday night.

Photo from the Summerset Police Department

Police say the people involved are believed to be driving a stolen SUV with missing hubcaps. Authorities also shared this photo of items officers found in the area.

If you have any information or can identify these items, you are asked to call Summerset Police.