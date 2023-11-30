RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — People travelling in downtown Rapid City are advised to make alternate plans, according to Rapid City Municipal Government.

Through Thursday night and into the Friday morning hours the following areas will remain closed to pedestrian and vehicle traffic:

St. Joseph Street from Seventh Street to Fifth Street

Sixth Street from Kansas City Street to Main Street

Alley ways from Fifth Street to Seventh Street between Kansas City Street and St. Joseph Street

Construction crews and first responders will be present on site monitoring and working on a structural-integrity issue at the Block 5 construction site downtown.