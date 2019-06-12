Vehicle and body recovered from Missouri River in Pierre Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo from Zach Nelson / KCCR Radio. [ + - ] Video

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) -- A vehicle and body have been recovered from the Missouri River near Down's Marina in Pierre.

The Pierre Police Department was notified by South Dakota Game Fish and Parks of a submerged vehicle, which was in the water near the exit of Down's Marina on Tuesday.

Pierre Fire Department Dive Squad members were able to locate and assist with the recovery of the vehicle.

Pierre Police Detectives discovered a body in the vehicle. They determined the vehicle has been submerged in the river for an extended period of time.

An autopsy is scheduled in Sioux Falls to identify and determine the cause of death on Wednesday.

This is an ongoing investigation.