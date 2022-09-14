SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Las Vegas Aces are rolling the dice with South Dakota native, Becky Hammon and it appears to be paying off.

After several NBA teams passed on hiring Hammon as a head coach, Hammon is now in her first year as head coach for the WNBA team and is now one win away from capturing a national title.

Lady Luck seems to be on the side of Vegas this year and that lady is perhaps, Becky Hammon.

Last night the Las Vegas Aces defeated the Connecticut Suns in game two of the WNBA finals by a score of 85 to 71; putting Hammon’s team one win away from a national championship.

But you wouldn’t know it by listening to her in her post-game interview.

“I don’t see any banners, I don’t see in balloons… or confetti.. we haven’t won nothing yet,” Hammon said.

Hammon, who grew up in Rapid City, played 15 years in the WNBA and went on to be an assistant coach in the NBA for seven years.

She became the first female acting head coach in NBA history after the Spurs’ head coach was ejected during a game against the Los Angeles Lakers.

But despite all those accolades, Hammon was passed over to be hired as a head coach, which would have made her the first female head coach of a men’s team in a major professional sport.

In last night’s press conference, she was asked by a reporter if she felt the NBA made a mistake by not giving her a chance.

“I’m used to people not picking me, I don’t know if you are aware, I just do me,” Hammon said.

And now she’s embarking on another milestone of her storied career.

“It’s about putting these ladies in a position to win a championship that’s been my focus, that’s why I took this job, I felt I had the talent to do it and I felt I could build relationships and build the culture in the right way for us to put ourselves in a position to win a championship,” Hammon said.

Hammon was selected unanimously as this year’s WNBA coach of the year.