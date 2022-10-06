SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Child abuse is often a silent crime, one that people don’t like to talk about. But it happens in communities of all sizes in all corners of South Dakota. This week on Thursday and Friday experts from across the state are talking about it at the Sioux Falls Convention Center.

“The great thing about this conference is that it brings really an eclectic group together,” said Steven Jensen, chief justice of the South Dakota Supreme Court. “You’ve got law enforcement, you have social workers, people that work in the foster care and juvenile justice system, people in the legal community, counselors, therapists, the whole gamut of people that work with children in those areas.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Jensen says everyone in the room at the Community Response to Child Abuse Conference is here for the same reason.

“We want to help these kids, but sometimes, because we don’t always collaborate as much as we can, we don’t always know what one group is doing or what another group is doing, and so a conference like this really helps bring these groups together,” Jensen said.

Carrie Sanderson, director of the Center for the Prevention of Child Maltreatment at the University of South Dakota, echoes the chief justice.

“This is our opportunity to come together as multidisciplinary professionals to grow our skills and network and learn how to work as teams in our response to harms against children,” Sanderson said. “This brings unity around the prevention.”

“This conference is epic for anyone that does work in child abuse prevention,” said Lara Roetzel, interim state’s attorney for Pennington County. “This is the place to be.”

Roetzel sees reason for hope among these difficult topics.

“What’s happening, what are predators doing, how can we protect those survivors, how do we prosecute those cases,” Roetzel said. “This morning we started off with an inspirational speech. This work is hard.”