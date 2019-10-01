Vaping-related death in Nebraska

Nebraska health officials have announced the state’s first vaping related death.

The person was over 65 and from Douglas County, which is in the Omaha area.

The individual died in May, but the state health department just identified it as vaping related.

The State Epidemiologist says after the outbreak of lung injury associated with vaping in August states quickly ramped up surveillance and found current cases, but have also discovered cases that happened before the outbreak.

Nebraska currently has 11 cases of vaping-related illness and two under investigation.

In South Dakota, the state department of Health says there have been six cases of vaping-related lung illness.