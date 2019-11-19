Vape shop owners discuss vaping issues

You’ve likely seen a number of different stories about vaping-related illnesses or what school districts are doing to push back against teen vaping. Tonight KELOLAND News brings you a different perspective from the owners of a Sioux Falls vape shop.

Sandra Williams-Luther and her husband James Luther are co-owners of Blown Away Vaping in Sioux Falls. One thing we wanted to find out is how the store tries to keep sales away from kids.

Williams-Luther says IDs are vital in keeping her products out of the wrong hands.

“We ID everybody that comes in the store,” Williams-Luther said. “We have a program where we scan their driver’s license to make sure they are 18.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control, there is a strong link between the cases of lung injury tied to vaping and THC, which is the part of marijuana which produces a high. The majority of patients say they have vaped something with THC in it.

“We’re separate, our products are separate from the THC cartridges; we don’t have anything to do with that,” Williams-Luther said.

James Luther says he quit smoking thanks to vaping.

“I used the nicotine patches, nicotine gum, I used all that stuff, nothing worked for me,” Luther said. “Vaping worked for me almost instantaneously.”

“We’re in existence to help people quit smoking,” Williams-Luther said.

She doesn’t want people to be concerned.

“What I’d like to say is that people should not be afraid, of what when they walk into a vape store,” Williams-Luther said. “Do not be afraid to try our products, and do not be afraid to try vaping to quit your habit of smoking.”

“I would urge everybody if they’re going to buy vape juice, don’t buy it from somebody that makes it at home. Buy it from a reputable manufacturer,” Luther said.

In two weeks you’ll hear more from them in a KELOLAND News Special report on vaping.

It will air on December 2 following the 6 p.m. news. Doctors, students and the local vape shop owners will help us uncover the truth about teen vaping.