Vaney Hariri shares thoughts on Chauvin sentencing

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Derek Chauvin, the man convicted of murdering George Floyd, has been sentenced to 22 1/2 years in prison. On Friday KELOLAND News caught up with Sioux Falls entrepreneur Vaney Hariri for his thoughts on the sentencing.

“I didn’t have much of a reaction to be honest with you; it’s what I expected,” Hariri said. “As with these type of things, there’s probably a tinge of relief, because there’s always that situation where you might get those results that seem inappropriate, and so I’m always a little bit relieved when that doesn’t happen. But quite honestly, it’s what should have happened, and it’s what I expected to happen.”

Floyd died in 2020; he was 46. Chauvin was convicted of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

“When people see the sentence, what they should realize is is that this is not justice; this is accountability,” Hariri said. “This is the proper result for what transpired. That’s all that people want.”

45-year-old Chauvin has a chance to be released on parole early after around 15 years of time incarcerated.

“What people want is accountability, when you do something wrong, you’re held accountable, as we would expect for anyone,” Hariri said. “And this is an instance, unfortunately too rare of an instance, where someone was held accountable for what they did, and for that there was accountability. Justice is not what you do to the offender; justice is what you do for the offended. And so that’s not justice, that’s a different thing. But this is accountability, and this is what we need.”