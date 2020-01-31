Vanessan’s Hair Design in top 200 salon ranking

This may sound odd for a place that cuts hair, but growth has actually been a good thing for a local hair salon, and now it’s getting national recognition. Salon Today named Vanessan’s Hair Design in its top 200 salons.

Like the hair they cut, there are a lot of layers to a hair stylist’s job. It’s not hard for Tiffany Donaldson to pick her favorite.

“Making people feel good,” Donaldson said.

Donaldson is one of about 30 employees at two Vanessan’s locations, and they’re all celebrating being in Salon Today’s 200 ranking. The publication is honoring the 200 salons for their overall business practices.

“It’s not something that’s just given away. It’s something they really look at and we’re really blessed and honored,” Gloria Kolbeck, owner, said.

Out of all the salons chosen, nationwide, Vanessan’s is the only South Dakota business on the list.

“We all wake up every day and do what we love and there’s something so special about that,” Biz Word, owner, said.

Vanessan’s, located on West 26th Street, recently opened a second location on Western Avenue at the Bridges. Salon Today is recognizing Vanessan’s for the growth. As KELOLAND News told you, it also gives back to the community. In December, it held a book club drive and matched donations. The owners just delivered a $4,700 check to Hayward Elementary School.

“It was so awesome to be able to gift them with that amount of money, and we’re actually setting up times to go in and have our staff read to the children,” Word said.

The top 200 honor is a great achievement, but Kolbeck says it’s not why they do what they do. The hair might get shorter in here, but Kolbeck says the drive to change lives will not fade.

“Being able to interact with our guests as they walk through the door by name and know their stories as well is really a great opportunity as a business owner,” Kolbeck said.

Salon Today looks at salons qualifications and overall business climate, and owners answer an application process. Kolbeck says Vanessan’s has made the Top 200 once before, and that was ten years ago.