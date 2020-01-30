Vanessan’s Hair Design honored by Salon Today

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A local hair salon is getting national attention.

Salon Today named Vanessan’s Hair Design in Sioux Falls in its top 200 salons.

It’s the only one from South Dakota to achieve the honor.

This puts the Vanessan’s brand in front of thousands of readers.

Owner Gloria Kolbeck says the focus is to provide the best service possible for customers.

“Somebody recognizing our hard work definitely makes us feel good. I try to and honor our staff and thank our guests on a continual basis,” Kolbeck said.

Later Thursday on KELOLAND News, we’ll look at how growth is playing a big role in this salon’s distinction, and why its stylists don’t just stay behind the chairs.