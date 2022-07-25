SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police have arrested a suspect for vandalizing a sculpture in downtown.

It happened Sunday in the 300 block of South Phillips Avenue. Police say the man punched a statue, breaking glass that was part of the artwork.

“The SculptureWalk sculpture had some pieces of stained glass and the guy broke one of those pairs of glass. They estimate the damage around $150,” Officer Sam Clemens said.

Police arrested 31-year-old Manuel Rios of Sioux Falls. He’s charged with disorderly conduct and intentional damage to property.