CASTLEWOOD, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in Hamlin County are asking for the public’s help in solving recent vandalism in Castlewood.

The sheriff’s office says it happened at three businesses, the city library and a couple of trailers in the 100 and 200 blocks of East Main Street over the weekend.

Photo from the Hamlin County Sheriff’s Office.



Authorities ask those in or near the Downtown Castlewood area to check their home surveillance cameras to see if anything was caught on video. If you have any information, you are asked to call 605-783-3232.