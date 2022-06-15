RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Vandalism is on the rise in Rapid City. Park crews say it’s happening almost on a daily basis.

Rapid City has nearly 2,000 acres of parks in town. Lately, some of those parks have fallen victim to vandalism.

“Unfortunately, the actions of a few are affecting thousands of park users every day,” Doug Kroeger, Parks and Recreation Maintenence Supervisor, said.

It’s going to cost the city anywhere from $7,000 to $10,000 to replace the restroom doors at College Park and here at Roosevelt Park.

People also destroyed portable restrooms at Jackson and Braeburn Parks.

Cleaning up graffiti and fixing the damage can take anywhere from hours to weeks and the crimes keep happening.

“The damage is all over town. We are getting vandalism every day, mostly spray paint but we are seeing structural damage probably two to three days a week now,” Kroeger said.

That’s why city officials are asking everyone, if they see something, to say something.

Not only is vandalizing property disrespectful and expensive to fix, but it’s also against the law.

“It’s sad. It’s a lack of appreciation for the community, it’s a lack of appreciation for the parks. It’s a lack of appreciation for themselves really when you get down to it,” Darrell Shoemaker, City of Rapid City Communications, said.

To report vandalism in Rapid City, you can contact the City Parks Department at 605-394-4175.