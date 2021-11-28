Van hits patrol car, almost hits officers in Sioux Falls; Officer fires gun at van

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – According to an email from Sioux Falls Police Department spokesperson Sam Clemens, an officer fired their gun at a van which hit a patrol car and almost hit two officers on Sunday night in Sioux Falls.

An officer had tried to stop a van downtown at roughly 5:25 Sunday night. The van didn’t stop and quickly drove away.



An address close to Paulton Avenue and Southeastern Avenue in east Sioux Falls came to officers’ attention, and the van came back at about 5:45. Officers attempted to talk to the driver. The van hit a patrol car and almost hit a pair of officers. An officer fired at the van, which left.



KELOLAND News expects to learn additional information at Monday morning’s police briefing.