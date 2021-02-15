Van gifted to Almost Home Canine Rescue

A KELOLAND non-profit that helps abandoned animals find homes is celebrating a big gift.

Almost Home Canine Rescue travels thousands of miles a month transporting animals.

Katie Day works fulltime selling real estate, but that’s not the only thing keeping her busy.

Day is the director of Almost Home Canine Rescue.

“We rely 100 percent on donations. Our adoption fees don’t always cover everything we put into our animals,” Almost Home Canine Rescue Director Katie Day said.

Recently the organization had to add something else to its list of expenses: replacing its van used to transport animals.

“Our transmission went out, we believe, on the old one, so we knew to continue to save dogs we have to have a van,” Day said.

The plan was to find sponsors to help ease the cost.

After having a few conversations with Plains Commerce Bank, Day found out that wouldn’t be necessary.

“He ended up saying, ‘We’re not going to be a sponsor on the van. We want to pay for the entire thing for you.’ We ended up getting a van and we still have the money we need left in our account,” Day said.

Day spread the good news to the rescue’s leadership.

“I was so thrilled because the stress of making sure that our volunteers are safe when transporting animals and the stress of thinking that we won’t be able to get animals to safety, it’s a pretty heavy burden to carry for our volunteers, especially our transport team. Knowing that they’re no longer going to have to worry about that because we have this van is such a relief,” Almost Home Canine Rescue Volunteer and Program Manager Tara Brady said.

“If we don’t help them who’s going to? There’s a lot of animals in our state that need help,” Day said.

Now, the group has a new set of wheels to keep that mission rolling.

Almost Home Canine Rescue also worked with Frankman Motor Company to find a van in the nonprofit’s price range.

The organization is looking for van sponsors.

If you’re interested in being a sponsor, send an email to info@almosthomecaninerescue.com.