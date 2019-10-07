Van crash causes temporary power outage Sunday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A van crashed into a power pole in the southeastern part of Sioux Falls Sunday night, causing a temporary power outage.

The crash happened near the intersection of 57th Street and Pennbrook Avenue.

There were street lights out in the area near Tomar Park. But according to Xcel Energy’s outage map, there aren’t any big outages in the area anymore.

We’re hoping to get more information about this crash, along with more details about this weekend’s shootings, at Monday’s police briefing.

