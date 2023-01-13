SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — One local family is being recognized for their work in the agricultural industry.

Jordan and Samantha Scott’s family were named the 2023 Farm Family of the Year by the Greater Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce for their outstanding work in farming and advocating for the agricultural industry throughout Sioux Falls and the state of South Dakota.

For the Scott Family, farming and family make up a great portion of their livelihoods.

“We are farming the same ground that we have been for over 100 years, so it’s kind of cool to have my kids be on the same farm that my dad and his dad and his dad farmed, so I think it’s cool to have a legacy here and it’s nice to have room for them to go run around and play outside too,” said Jordan.

This year, the family was recognized as the Sioux Falls farm family of the year.

“The Scott family was chosen for a number of reasons, but I think the biggest reason in reading the articles that have been put out about them and everything they have done previously with hungry for truth and South Dakota itself is the advocacy for the agriculture they have here for South Dakota,” said Brooke Hendrickx, agribusiness manager, the Greater Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce.

“To be this close to Sioux Falls and to win this award through the Sioux Falls Chamber is pretty neat. Sioux Falls is pretty ag based, a lot of Sioux Falls is based off of ag so it’s very important to our state and the city,” said Jordan.

Raising a family rooted in South Dakota agriculture.

“It’s wonderful to be able to raise our kids out here, to have space for them to run, we just, I don’t know, it’s just a different lifestyle a little bit slower than the hustle and bustle of the city but we like it don’t we,” said Samantha.

“You know, we don’t farm for the awards and the recognition, we do it because it’s our passion and to be acknowledged for it is pretty neat,” said Jordan. So we are humbled by it, but that’s not why we farm, but it’s good to get some recognition and know that we are doing a good job.”

The Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce also recognized Julie Hammer with the Sioux Empire Fair Association as this year’s Agribusiness Citizen of the Year.