Valiant Vineyards distributing sanitizer to local businesses

YANKTON, S.D. (KELO) – Originally, Valiant Vineyards was creating their own brand of sanitizer for their employees. But after seeing a need around the community they’ve extended their services to other local businesses in need.

Valiant Vineyards might specialize in making wine, but when it comes to helping their community, they squeeze out every last drop.

“We sent 40 cases of sanitizer to the prison when they needed help, the unified criminal justice system, all of the circuit court systems in South Dakota,” Eldon Nygaard said.

Nygaard and his team have been making their own hand sanitizer during the two months they’ve been closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s been great for the winery because we’re able to keep full employment for this time of year,” Nygaard said.

Now their help is spreading to other local business. In Yankton, Ben Hanten of Ben’s Brewing Company bought five gallons from Nygaard.

“We’ve provided hand sanitizer not only for his employees and his business but he’s able to sell it,” Nygaard said.

“We said, ‘Could we repackage these into a more convenient size for people in Yankton?’ So we put them into 8 ounce bottles like this,” Hanten said.

Hanten says he’s been able to sell about a half a dozen bottles a day which has helped boost some business.

“The people who are buying them… aren’t necessarily beer customers. We’re just pricing these as a way to cover costs and make it convenient for people,” Hanten said.

“Ours is more friendly to the hand. We have a different formula. It’s not the runny stuff,” Nygaard said.

Nygaard says they plan to reopen the vineyard to customers with a soft opening on June 1st, but that doesn’t close their sanitizer production.

“We’ll continue to do that for the public as long as they need and as long as the federal government allows distilled spirits plants to have this temporary license,” Nygaard said.

You can order sanitizer at either Valiant Vineyard’s by calling in at 605-624-4500 or emailing them at wine@valiantvineyards.us

To order from Ben’s Brewing Company, you can visit their website.